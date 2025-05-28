Swipe ecosystem provides a large set of products and protocols to support decentralized finance. The main offering of Swipe is multi-currency crypto wallet app as well as a crypto-to-fiat funded Visa debit card. The Swipe Visa Card is a prepaid card that allows users to hold fiat as well as cryptocurrencies. Also, the feature of the card is not just limited to its transactions, it lets the users enjoy several other features offered by the Swipe ecosystem. This entire ecosystem is powered by its token SXP. SXP is a utility token where the token holders are incentivized for holding and using SXP. As of now the Swipe Visa Card is accepted at more than 60 million retail points across the world and is expected to grow in future. After Binance took over Swipe in 2020, Swipe has become the core engine of Binance overall eco-system. Swipe Network now is a DeFi hub providing features ranging from token swaps to staking and even automated marketing maker.