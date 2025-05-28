syk

$0.102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.1

24h high

$0.10

The live Stryke price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $333.18K. The table above accurately updates our SYK price in real time. The price of SYK is up 1.54% since last hour, up 3.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.16M. SYK has a circulating supply of 68.82M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SYK.

Stryke Stats

What is the market cap of Stryke?

The current market cap of Stryke is $6.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stryke?

Currently, 3.28M of SYK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $333.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.34%.

What is the current price of Stryke?

The price of 1 Stryke currently costs $0.10.

How many Stryke are there?

The current circulating supply of Stryke is 68.82M. This is the total amount of SYK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stryke?

Stryke (SYK) currently ranks 1517 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.99M

3.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1517

24H Volume

$ 333.18K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000

