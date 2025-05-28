SyloSYLO
Live Sylo price updates and the latest Sylo news.
price
$0.00106
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0007
24h high
$0.001
The live Sylo price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.38M. The table above accurately updates our SYLO price in real time. The price of SYLO is up 17.82% since last hour, up 27.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.57M. SYLO has a circulating supply of 5.87B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SYLO.
Sylo Stats
What is the market cap of Sylo?
The current market cap of Sylo is $6.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sylo?
Currently, 3.19B of SYLO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.54%.
What is the current price of Sylo?
The price of 1 Sylo currently costs $0.001.
How many Sylo are there?
The current circulating supply of Sylo is 5.87B. This is the total amount of SYLO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sylo?
Sylo (SYLO) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.83M
27.54 %
#1704
$ 3.38M
5,900,000,000
