$0.0433

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live SYMMIO price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.14K. The table above accurately updates our SYMM price in real time. The price of SYMM is down -0.13% since last hour, down -0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.03M. SYMM has a circulating supply of 272.18M coins and a max supply of 439.28M SYMM.

SYMMIO Stats

What is the market cap of SYMMIO?

The current market cap of SYMMIO is $11.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SYMMIO?

Currently, 1.80M of SYMM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $78.14K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.31%.

What is the current price of SYMMIO?

The price of 1 SYMMIO currently costs $0.04.

How many SYMMIO are there?

The current circulating supply of SYMMIO is 272.18M. This is the total amount of SYMM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SYMMIO?

SYMMIO (SYMM) currently ranks 1511 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.80M

-0.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1511

24H Volume

$ 78.14K

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

