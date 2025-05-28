syn

The live Synapse price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.13M. The table above accurately updates our SYN price in real time. The price of SYN is down -1.06% since last hour, down -0.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.98M. SYN has a circulating supply of 219.07M coins and a max supply of 250.00M SYN.

Synapse Stats

What is the market cap of Synapse?

The current market cap of Synapse is $43.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Synapse?

Currently, 90.68M of SYN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.50%.

What is the current price of Synapse?

The price of 1 Synapse currently costs $0.20.

How many Synapse are there?

The current circulating supply of Synapse is 219.07M. This is the total amount of SYN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Synapse?

Synapse (SYN) currently ranks 783 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.81M

-0.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#783

24H Volume

$ 18.13M

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

