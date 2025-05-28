syno

price

$0.155

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.17

The live Synonym Finance price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $551.79K. The table above accurately updates our SYNO price in real time. The price of SYNO is up 317.37% since last hour, up 454.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.63M. SYNO has a circulating supply of 39.29M coins and a max supply of 800.00M SYNO.

Synonym Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Synonym Finance?

The current market cap of Synonym Finance is $6.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Synonym Finance?

Currently, 3.57M of SYNO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $551.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 454.55%.

What is the current price of Synonym Finance?

The price of 1 Synonym Finance currently costs $0.15.

How many Synonym Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Synonym Finance is 39.29M. This is the total amount of SYNO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Synonym Finance?

Synonym Finance (SYNO) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.07M

454.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 551.79K

Circulating Supply

39,000,000

