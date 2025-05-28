synth

price

$0.0235

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live SYNTHR price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $900.40K. The table above accurately updates our SYNTH price in real time. The price of SYNTH is up 8.67% since last hour, down -39.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.28M. SYNTH has a circulating supply of 565.00M coins and a max supply of 565.00M SYNTH.

SYNTHR Stats

What is the market cap of SYNTHR?

The current market cap of SYNTHR is $13.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SYNTHR?

Currently, 38.31M of SYNTH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $900.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -39.66%.

What is the current price of SYNTHR?

The price of 1 SYNTHR currently costs $0.02.

How many SYNTHR are there?

The current circulating supply of SYNTHR is 565.00M. This is the total amount of SYNTH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SYNTHR?

SYNTHR (SYNTH) currently ranks 1573 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.35M

-39.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#1573

24H Volume

$ 900.40K

Circulating Supply

570,000,000

