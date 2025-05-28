Syscoin aims to combine the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum into a single powerful and secure programmable blockchain development platform. Merge-mined with Bitcoin for the Proof of Work Security plus 100% Ethereum-compatible smart contracts with 96% lower transaction fees. Syscoin Platform (SYS) provides a public decentralized blockchain, a development platform, and a token platform offering high throughput with cross-chain interoperability for tokenized assets, enabling things like Ethereum smart contracts for Syscoin Platform Tokens (SPTs) and scalability solutions for other blockchains and DLTs. Syscoin Platform strives to offer low fees, security through merge mining, easy token creation, and a design that minimizes blockchain bloat.