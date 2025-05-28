talent

$0.0869

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Talent Protocol price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.18M. The table above accurately updates our TALENT price in real time. The price of TALENT is down -0.32% since last hour, down -12.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $52.16M. TALENT has a circulating supply of 85.35M coins and a max supply of 599.95M TALENT.

Talent Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Talent Protocol?

The current market cap of Talent Protocol is $7.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Talent Protocol?

Currently, 13.59M of TALENT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.97%.

What is the current price of Talent Protocol?

The price of 1 Talent Protocol currently costs $0.09.

How many Talent Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Talent Protocol is 85.35M. This is the total amount of TALENT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Talent Protocol?

Talent Protocol (TALENT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.57M

-12.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 1.18M

Circulating Supply

85,000,000

