$432.41

$0

(0%)

24h low

$428.97

24h high

$446.87

VS
USD
BTC

The live Bittensor price today is $432.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.97M. The table above accurately updates our TAO price in real time. The price of TAO is up 0.23% since last hour, down -2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.08B. TAO has a circulating supply of 8.72M coins and a max supply of 21.00M TAO.

Bittensor Stats

What is the market cap of Bittensor?

The current market cap of Bittensor is $3.77B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bittensor?

Currently, 219.63K of TAO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.45%.

What is the current price of Bittensor?

The price of 1 Bittensor currently costs $432.41.

How many Bittensor are there?

The current circulating supply of Bittensor is 8.72M. This is the total amount of TAO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Bittensor?

Bittensor (TAO) currently ranks 40 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.77B

-2.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#40

24H Volume

$ 94.97M

Circulating Supply

8,700,000

