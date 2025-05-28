taobot

The live tao.bot price today is $0.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $317.09K. The table above accurately updates our TAOBOT price in real time. The price of TAOBOT is down -1.04% since last hour, down -8.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.06M. TAOBOT has a circulating supply of 77.20M coins and a max supply of 100.00M TAOBOT.

tao.bot Stats

What is the market cap of tao.bot?

The current market cap of tao.bot is $38.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of tao.bot?

Currently, 633.41K of TAOBOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $317.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.94%.

What is the current price of tao.bot?

The price of 1 tao.bot currently costs $0.50.

How many tao.bot are there?

The current circulating supply of tao.bot is 77.20M. This is the total amount of TAOBOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of tao.bot?

tao.bot (TAOBOT) currently ranks 841 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.65M

-8.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#841

24H Volume

$ 317.09K

Circulating Supply

77,000,000

