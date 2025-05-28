TAOCat by VirtualsTAOCAT
Live TAOCat by Virtuals price updates and the latest TAOCat by Virtuals news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00677
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.008
The live TAOCat by Virtuals price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $935.57K. The table above accurately updates our TAOCAT price in real time. The price of TAOCAT is down -4.48% since last hour, up 23.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.77M. TAOCAT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B TAOCAT.
TAOCat by Virtuals Stats
What is the market cap of TAOCat by Virtuals?
The current market cap of TAOCat by Virtuals is $6.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of TAOCat by Virtuals?
Currently, 138.27M of TAOCAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $935.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.78%.
What is the current price of TAOCat by Virtuals?
The price of 1 TAOCat by Virtuals currently costs $0.007.
How many TAOCat by Virtuals are there?
The current circulating supply of TAOCat by Virtuals is 1.00B. This is the total amount of TAOCAT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of TAOCat by Virtuals?
TAOCat by Virtuals (TAOCAT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.86M
23.78 %
#1742
$ 935.57K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/