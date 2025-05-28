tara

The live Taraxa price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $649.41K. The table above accurately updates our TARA price in real time. The price of TARA is up 0.55% since last hour, down -6.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.34M. TARA has a circulating supply of 5.39B coins and a max supply of 10.76B TARA.

Taraxa Stats

What is the market cap of Taraxa?

The current market cap of Taraxa is $19.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Taraxa?

Currently, 182.22M of TARA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $649.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.63%.

What is the current price of Taraxa?

The price of 1 Taraxa currently costs $0.004.

How many Taraxa are there?

The current circulating supply of Taraxa is 5.39B. This is the total amount of TARA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Taraxa?

Taraxa (TARA) currently ranks 1224 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.21M

-6.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1224

24H Volume

$ 649.41K

Circulating Supply

5,400,000,000

