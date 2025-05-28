tardi

$0.00157

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Tardi price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.78K. The table above accurately updates our TARDI price in real time. The price of TARDI is down -88.22% since last hour, down -46.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.57M. TARDI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B TARDI.

Tardi Stats

What is the market cap of Tardi?

The current market cap of Tardi is $13.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tardi?

Currently, 57.11M of TARDI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -46.38%.

What is the current price of Tardi?

The price of 1 Tardi currently costs $0.002.

How many Tardi are there?

The current circulating supply of Tardi is 1.00B. This is the total amount of TARDI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tardi?

Tardi (TARDI) currently ranks 1456 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.35M

-46.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#1456

24H Volume

$ 89.78K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

