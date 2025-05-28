Trump Derangement SyndromeTDS
Live Trump Derangement Syndrome price updates and the latest Trump Derangement Syndrome news.
price
$0.00844
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.01
The live Trump Derangement Syndrome price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.02M. The table above accurately updates our TDS price in real time. The price of TDS is down -29.76% since last hour, up 201.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.44M. TDS has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M TDS.
Trump Derangement Syndrome Stats
What is the market cap of Trump Derangement Syndrome?
The current market cap of Trump Derangement Syndrome is $12.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Trump Derangement Syndrome?
Currently, 713.42M of TDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 201.69%.
What is the current price of Trump Derangement Syndrome?
The price of 1 Trump Derangement Syndrome currently costs $0.008.
How many Trump Derangement Syndrome are there?
The current circulating supply of Trump Derangement Syndrome is 999.99M. This is the total amount of TDS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Trump Derangement Syndrome?
Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) currently ranks 1645 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.12M
201.69 %
#1645
$ 6.02M
1,000,000,000
