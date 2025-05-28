ted

$0.0233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Agent Ted price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.97K. The table above accurately updates our TED price in real time. The price of TED is down -0.62% since last hour, down -0.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.29M. TED has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B TED.

Agent Ted Stats

What is the market cap of Agent Ted?

The current market cap of Agent Ted is $23.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Agent Ted?

Currently, 2.19M of TED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.97K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.96%.

What is the current price of Agent Ted?

The price of 1 Agent Ted currently costs $0.02.

How many Agent Ted are there?

The current circulating supply of Agent Ted is 1.00B. This is the total amount of TED that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Agent Ted?

Agent Ted (TED) currently ranks 1122 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.27M

-0.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1122

24H Volume

$ 50.97K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

