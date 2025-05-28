tet

The live Tectum price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $334.51K. The table above accurately updates our TET price in real time. The price of TET is up 1.44% since last hour, down -0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.30M. TET has a circulating supply of 7.96M coins and a max supply of 10.00M TET.

Tectum Stats

What is the market cap of Tectum?

The current market cap of Tectum is $9.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tectum?

Currently, 296.03K of TET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $334.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.31%.

What is the current price of Tectum?

The price of 1 Tectum currently costs $1.13.

How many Tectum are there?

The current circulating supply of Tectum is 7.96M. This is the total amount of TET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tectum?

Tectum (TET) currently ranks 1679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.00M

-0.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#1679

24H Volume

$ 334.51K

Circulating Supply

8,000,000

