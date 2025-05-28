tgt

price

$0.0297

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live THORWallet DEX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $160.40K. The table above accurately updates our TGT price in real time. The price of TGT is down -2.66% since last hour, down -3.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.90M. TGT has a circulating supply of 588.02M coins and a max supply of 904.46M TGT.

THORWallet DEX Stats

What is the market cap of THORWallet DEX?

The current market cap of THORWallet DEX is $17.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of THORWallet DEX?

Currently, 5.39M of TGT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $160.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.23%.

What is the current price of THORWallet DEX?

The price of 1 THORWallet DEX currently costs $0.03.

How many THORWallet DEX are there?

The current circulating supply of THORWallet DEX is 588.02M. This is the total amount of TGT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of THORWallet DEX?

THORWallet DEX (TGT) currently ranks 1264 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.48M

-3.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1264

24H Volume

$ 160.40K

Circulating Supply

590,000,000

