$0.143

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live Thales price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.16K. The table above accurately updates our THALES price in real time. The price of THALES is down -0.00% since last hour, up 1.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.77M. THALES has a circulating supply of 61.05M coins and a max supply of 33.27M THALES.

Thales Stats

What is the market cap of Thales?

The current market cap of Thales is $8.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Thales?

Currently, 677.58K of THALES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.97%.

What is the current price of Thales?

The price of 1 Thales currently costs $0.14.

How many Thales are there?

The current circulating supply of Thales is 61.05M. This is the total amount of THALES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Thales?

Thales (THALES) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.75M

1.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 97.16K

Circulating Supply

61,000,000

