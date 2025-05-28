thapt

The live Thala APT price today is $5.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $210.56K. The table above accurately updates our THAPT price in real time. The price of THAPT is up 0.45% since last hour, up 2.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.70M. THAPT has a circulating supply of 7.08M coins and a max supply of 7.08M THAPT.

Thala APT Stats

What is the market cap of Thala APT?

The current market cap of Thala APT is $38.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Thala APT?

Currently, 38.49K of THAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $210.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.62%.

What is the current price of Thala APT?

The price of 1 Thala APT currently costs $5.47.

How many Thala APT are there?

The current circulating supply of Thala APT is 7.08M. This is the total amount of THAPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Thala APT?

Thala APT (THAPT) currently ranks 839 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 38.73M

2.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#839

24H Volume

$ 210.56K

Circulating Supply

7,100,000

