$0.321

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.31

24h high

$0.33

The live Thena price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.33M. The table above accurately updates our THE price in real time. The price of THE is down -1.26% since last hour, up 2.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $82.17M. THE has a circulating supply of 55.13M coins and a max supply of 256.16M THE.

Thena Stats

What is the market cap of Thena?

The current market cap of Thena is $17.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Thena?

Currently, 50.92M of THE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.71%.

What is the current price of Thena?

The price of 1 Thena currently costs $0.32.

How many Thena are there?

The current circulating supply of Thena is 55.13M. This is the total amount of THE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Thena?

Thena (THE) currently ranks 1262 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 17.68M

2.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1262

24H Volume

$ 16.33M

Circulating Supply

55,000,000

