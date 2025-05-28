the1

The1THE1

Live The1 price updates and the latest The1 news.

price

$0.00995

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

The live The1 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $641.63K. The table above accurately updates our THE1 price in real time. The price of THE1 is up 8.76% since last hour, up 15.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.94M. THE1 has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B THE1.

The1 Stats

What is the market cap of The1?

The current market cap of The1 is $9.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of The1?

Currently, 64.52M of THE1 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $641.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.37%.

What is the current price of The1?

The price of 1 The1 currently costs $0.01.

How many The1 are there?

The current circulating supply of The1 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of THE1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of The1?

The1 (THE1) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.95M

15.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 641.63K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

