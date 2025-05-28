theo

TheopetraTHEO

Live Theopetra price updates and the latest Theopetra news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0963

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.1

VS
USD
BTC

The live Theopetra price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.31K. The table above accurately updates our THEO price in real time. The price of THEO is up 0.48% since last hour, up 22.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.27M. THEO has a circulating supply of 57.19M coins and a max supply of 65.12M THEO.

Theopetra Stats

What is the market cap of Theopetra?

The current market cap of Theopetra is $5.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Theopetra?

Currently, 896.24K of THEO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $86.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 22.21%.

What is the current price of Theopetra?

The price of 1 Theopetra currently costs $0.1.

How many Theopetra are there?

The current circulating supply of Theopetra is 57.19M. This is the total amount of THEO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Theopetra?

Theopetra (THEO) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.51M

22.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 86.31K

Circulating Supply

57,000,000

latest Theopetra news