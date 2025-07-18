THINK ProtocolTHINK
$0.0475
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.07
The live THINK Protocol price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $895.54K. The table above accurately updates our THINK price in real time. The price of THINK is down -7.72% since last hour, down -21.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.48M. THINK has a circulating supply of 700.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B THINK.
THINK Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of THINK Protocol?
The current market cap of THINK Protocol is $33.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of THINK Protocol?
Currently, 18.86M of THINK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $895.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.03%.
What is the current price of THINK Protocol?
The price of 1 THINK Protocol currently costs $0.05.
How many THINK Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of THINK Protocol is 700.00M. This is the total amount of THINK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of THINK Protocol?
THINK Protocol (THINK) currently ranks 1008 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 33.15M
-21.03 %
#1008
$ 895.54K
700,000,000
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
