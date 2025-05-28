tia

The live Celestia price today is $5.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $251.11M. The table above accurately updates our TIA price in real time. The price of TIA is down -2.21% since last hour, down -0.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.90B. TIA has a circulating supply of 141.04M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TIA.

Celestia Stats

What is the market cap of Celestia?

The current market cap of Celestia is $833.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Celestia?

Currently, 42.56M of TIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $251.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.97%.

What is the current price of Celestia?

The price of 1 Celestia currently costs $5.90.

How many Celestia are there?

The current circulating supply of Celestia is 141.04M. This is the total amount of TIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Celestia?

Celestia (TIA) currently ranks 62 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 833.11M

-0.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#62

24H Volume

$ 251.11M

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

