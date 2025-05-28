Tidal FinanceTIDAL
Live Tidal Finance price updates and the latest Tidal Finance news.
$0.000538
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0006
24h high
$0.0006
The live Tidal Finance price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $207.67K. The table above accurately updates our TIDAL price in real time. The price of TIDAL is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.68M. TIDAL has a circulating supply of 865.23M coins and a max supply of 19.84B TIDAL.
Tidal Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Tidal Finance?
The current market cap of Tidal Finance is $465.67K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Tidal Finance?
Currently, 385.85M of TIDAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $207.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Tidal Finance?
The price of 1 Tidal Finance currently costs $0.0005.
How many Tidal Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Tidal Finance is 865.23M. This is the total amount of TIDAL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Tidal Finance?
Tidal Finance (TIDAL) currently ranks 618 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 465.67K
%
#618
$ 207.67K
870,000,000
