$0.487

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.49

VS
USD
BTC

The live The Innovation Game price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $825.36K. The table above accurately updates our TIG price in real time. The price of TIG is up 44.48% since last hour, up 261.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.58M. TIG has a circulating supply of 20.40M coins and a max supply of 44.29M TIG.

The Innovation Game Stats

What is the market cap of The Innovation Game?

The current market cap of The Innovation Game is $9.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of The Innovation Game?

Currently, 1.69M of TIG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $825.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 261.56%.

What is the current price of The Innovation Game?

The price of 1 The Innovation Game currently costs $0.49.

How many The Innovation Game are there?

The current circulating supply of The Innovation Game is 20.40M. This is the total amount of TIG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of The Innovation Game?

The Innovation Game (TIG) currently ranks 1588 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.84M

261.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1588

24H Volume

$ 825.36K

Circulating Supply

20,000,000

