$0.487 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.13 24h high $0.49

The live The Innovation Game price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 825.36K. The table above accurately updates our TIG price in real time. The price of TIG is up 44.48% since last hour, up 261.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 21.58M. TIG has a circulating supply of 20.40M coins and a max supply of 44.29M TIG .