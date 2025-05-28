Tajir Tech HubTJRM
price
$0.0111
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live Tajir Tech Hub price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $340.50K. The table above accurately updates our TJRM price in real time. The price of TJRM is down -1.62% since last hour, down -13.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.31M. TJRM has a circulating supply of 750.00M coins and a max supply of 750.00M TJRM.
Tajir Tech Hub Stats
What is the market cap of Tajir Tech Hub?
The current market cap of Tajir Tech Hub is $8.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Tajir Tech Hub?
Currently, 30.71M of TJRM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $340.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.21%.
What is the current price of Tajir Tech Hub?
The price of 1 Tajir Tech Hub currently costs $0.01.
How many Tajir Tech Hub are there?
The current circulating supply of Tajir Tech Hub is 750.00M. This is the total amount of TJRM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Tajir Tech Hub?
Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.32M
-13.21 %
#1733
$ 340.50K
750,000,000
