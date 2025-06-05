tmai

The live Token Metrics AI price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $354.65K. The table above accurately updates our TMAI price in real time. The price of TMAI is down -11.11% since last hour, up 3.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.83M. TMAI has a circulating supply of 7.03B coins and a max supply of 10.00B TMAI.

Token Metrics AI Stats

What is the market cap of Token Metrics AI?

The current market cap of Token Metrics AI is $10.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Token Metrics AI?

Currently, 519.36M of TMAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $354.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.03%.

What is the current price of Token Metrics AI?

The price of 1 Token Metrics AI currently costs $0.0007.

How many Token Metrics AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Token Metrics AI is 7.03B. This is the total amount of TMAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Token Metrics AI?

Token Metrics AI (TMAI) currently ranks 1563 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.17M

3.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1563

24H Volume

$ 354.65K

Circulating Supply

7,000,000,000

