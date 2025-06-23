$0.000000027 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.00000002 24h high $0.00000003

The live Toby ToadGod price today is $0.00000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.36K. The table above accurately updates our TOBY price in real time. The price of TOBY is down -3.27% since last hour, up 42.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 11.34M. TOBY has a circulating supply of 377.99T coins and a max supply of 419.99T TOBY .