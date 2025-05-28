Toilet DustTOILET
Live Toilet Dust price updates and the latest Toilet Dust news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000662
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0003
24h high
$0.0007
The live Toilet Dust price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.39M. The table above accurately updates our TOILET price in real time. The price of TOILET is down -7.87% since last hour, up 149.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.62M. TOILET has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B TOILET.
Toilet Dust Stats
What is the market cap of Toilet Dust?
The current market cap of Toilet Dust is $6.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Toilet Dust?
Currently, 2.09B of TOILET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 149.77%.
What is the current price of Toilet Dust?
The price of 1 Toilet Dust currently costs $0.0007.
How many Toilet Dust are there?
The current circulating supply of Toilet Dust is 10.00B. This is the total amount of TOILET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Toilet Dust?
Toilet Dust (TOILET) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.81M
149.77 %
#1740
$ 1.39M
10,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/