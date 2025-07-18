The Spirit of GamblingTOKABU
Live The Spirit of Gambling price updates and the latest The Spirit of Gambling news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0106
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live The Spirit of Gambling price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.52M. The table above accurately updates our TOKABU price in real time. The price of TOKABU is up 7.22% since last hour, up 63.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.57M. TOKABU has a circulating supply of 998.69M coins and a max supply of 998.69M TOKABU.
The Spirit of Gambling Stats
What is the market cap of The Spirit of Gambling?
The current market cap of The Spirit of Gambling is $10.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of The Spirit of Gambling?
Currently, 332.77M of TOKABU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.85%.
What is the current price of The Spirit of Gambling?
The price of 1 The Spirit of Gambling currently costs $0.01.
How many The Spirit of Gambling are there?
The current circulating supply of The Spirit of Gambling is 998.69M. This is the total amount of TOKABU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of The Spirit of Gambling?
The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.30M
63.85 %
#1699
$ 3.52M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
/