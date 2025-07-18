tokabu

$0.0106

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

The live The Spirit of Gambling price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.52M. The table above accurately updates our TOKABU price in real time. The price of TOKABU is up 7.22% since last hour, up 63.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.57M. TOKABU has a circulating supply of 998.69M coins and a max supply of 998.69M TOKABU.

The Spirit of Gambling Stats

What is the market cap of The Spirit of Gambling?

The current market cap of The Spirit of Gambling is $10.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of The Spirit of Gambling?

Currently, 332.77M of TOKABU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.85%.

What is the current price of The Spirit of Gambling?

The price of 1 The Spirit of Gambling currently costs $0.01.

How many The Spirit of Gambling are there?

The current circulating supply of The Spirit of Gambling is 998.69M. This is the total amount of TOKABU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of The Spirit of Gambling?

The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.30M

63.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1699

24H Volume

$ 3.52M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest The Spirit of Gambling news