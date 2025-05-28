Tokemak is a decentralized market maker which aims to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital efficient markets through a convenient disaggregated market making protocol. The protocol decentralizes the scarce resources that traditional market makers control: capital, market knowledge,** and technology**. In the Tokemak model, the protocol acts as the technology component with capital and market knowledge being sourced from third-parties which are referred to as Liquidity Providers (LPs), Liquidity Directors (LDs), and Pricers. Tokemak achieves this business model by establishing two-sided liquidity pools for individual assets, the liquidity pools are then directed to various exchanges or venues by Liquidity Directors which vote on the specific target via staking Tokemak's native TOKE token.
The live Tokemak price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $318.07K. The table above accurately updates our TOKE price in real time. The price of TOKE is up 2.61% since last hour, up 7.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.05M. TOKE has a circulating supply of 81.02M coins and a max supply of 100.00M TOKE.
The current market cap of Tokemak is $13.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
Currently, 1.98M of TOKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $318.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.54%.
The price of 1 Tokemak currently costs $0.16.
The current circulating supply of Tokemak is 81.02M. This is the total amount of TOKE that is available.
Tokemak (TOKE) currently ranks 1444 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
