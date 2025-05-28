token

TokenFiTOKEN

Live TokenFi price updates and the latest TokenFi news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0224

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live TokenFi price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.93M. The table above accurately updates our TOKEN price in real time. The price of TOKEN is down -1.46% since last hour, up 0.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $224.36M. TOKEN has a circulating supply of 2.53B coins and a max supply of 10.00B TOKEN.

TokenFi Stats

What is the market cap of TokenFi?

The current market cap of TokenFi is $56.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TokenFi?

Currently, 219.79M of TOKEN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.98%.

What is the current price of TokenFi?

The price of 1 TokenFi currently costs $0.02.

How many TokenFi are there?

The current circulating supply of TokenFi is 2.53B. This is the total amount of TOKEN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TokenFi?

TokenFi (TOKEN) currently ranks 682 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 56.85M

0.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#682

24H Volume

$ 4.93M

Circulating Supply

2,500,000,000

latest TokenFi news