price
$3.37
$0
(0%)
24h low
$2.98
24h high
$3.67
The live Toncoin price today is $3.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. The table above accurately updates our TON price in real time. The price of TON is down -0.23% since last hour, up 11.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.29B. TON has a circulating supply of 2.49B coins and a max supply of 5.13B TON.
Toncoin Stats
What is the market cap of Toncoin?
The current market cap of Toncoin is $8.40B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Toncoin?
Currently, 358.41M of TON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.21B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.87%.
What is the current price of Toncoin?
The price of 1 Toncoin currently costs $3.37.
How many Toncoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Toncoin is 2.49B. This is the total amount of TON that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Toncoin?
Toncoin (TON) currently ranks 21 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.40B
11.87 %
#21
$ 1.21B
2,500,000,000
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
