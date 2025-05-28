ton

ToncoinTON

Live Toncoin price updates and the latest Toncoin news.

price

$3.37

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.98

24h high

$3.67

VS
USD
BTC

The live Toncoin price today is $3.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.21B. The table above accurately updates our TON price in real time. The price of TON is down -0.23% since last hour, up 11.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.29B. TON has a circulating supply of 2.49B coins and a max supply of 5.13B TON.

Toncoin Stats

What is the market cap of Toncoin?

The current market cap of Toncoin is $8.40B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Toncoin?

Currently, 358.41M of TON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.21B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.87%.

What is the current price of Toncoin?

The price of 1 Toncoin currently costs $3.37.

How many Toncoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Toncoin is 2.49B. This is the total amount of TON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Toncoin?

Toncoin (TON) currently ranks 21 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.40B

11.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#21

24H Volume

$ 1.21B

Circulating Supply

2,500,000,000

