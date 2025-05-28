TectonicTONIC
Live Tectonic price updates and the latest Tectonic news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000000318
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000003
24h high
$0.00000003
The live Tectonic price today is $0.00000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $85.77K. The table above accurately updates our TONIC price in real time. The price of TONIC is down -0.34% since last hour, up 11.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.88M. TONIC has a circulating supply of 262.25T coins and a max supply of 500.00T TONIC.
Tectonic Stats
What is the market cap of Tectonic?
The current market cap of Tectonic is $8.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Tectonic?
Currently, 2.70T of TONIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $85.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.74%.
What is the current price of Tectonic?
The price of 1 Tectonic currently costs $0.00000003.
How many Tectonic are there?
The current circulating supply of Tectonic is 262.25T. This is the total amount of TONIC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Tectonic?
Tectonic (TONIC) currently ranks 1675 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.32M
11.74 %
#1675
$ 85.77K
260,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/