$0.00855

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live TOPIA price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.62K. The table above accurately updates our TOPIA price in real time. The price of TOPIA is down -0.82% since last hour, down -6.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.74M. TOPIA has a circulating supply of 1.44B coins and a max supply of 5.00B TOPIA.

TOPIA Stats

What is the market cap of TOPIA?

The current market cap of TOPIA is $12.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TOPIA?

Currently, 7.91M of TOPIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.10%.

What is the current price of TOPIA?

The price of 1 TOPIA currently costs $0.009.

How many TOPIA are there?

The current circulating supply of TOPIA is 1.44B. This is the total amount of TOPIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TOPIA?

TOPIA (TOPIA) currently ranks 1480 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.27M

-6.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1480

24H Volume

$ 67.62K

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

