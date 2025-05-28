torn

The live Tornado Cash price today is $10.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $338.86K. The table above accurately updates our TORN price in real time. The price of TORN is down -1.38% since last hour, up 5.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $101.10M. TORN has a circulating supply of 3.81M coins and a max supply of 10.00M TORN.

Tornado Cash Stats

What is the market cap of Tornado Cash?

The current market cap of Tornado Cash is $38.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tornado Cash?

Currently, 33.52K of TORN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $338.86K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.93%.

What is the current price of Tornado Cash?

The price of 1 Tornado Cash currently costs $10.11.

How many Tornado Cash are there?

The current circulating supply of Tornado Cash is 3.81M. This is the total amount of TORN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tornado Cash?

Tornado Cash (TORN) currently ranks 838 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.54M

5.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#838

24H Volume

$ 338.86K

Circulating Supply

3,800,000

