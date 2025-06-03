torus

$0.292

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.30

The live Torus price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $114.10K. The table above accurately updates our TORUS price in real time. The price of TORUS is up 1.62% since last hour, up 26.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.99M. TORUS has a circulating supply of 67.26M coins and a max supply of 144.00M TORUS.

What is the market cap of Torus?

The current market cap of Torus is $19.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Torus?

Currently, 391.26K of TORUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $114.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.05%.

What is the current price of Torus?

The price of 1 Torus currently costs $0.29.

How many Torus are there?

The current circulating supply of Torus is 67.26M. This is the total amount of TORUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Torus?

Torus (TORUS) currently ranks 1177 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 19.61M

26.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1177

24H Volume

$ 114.10K

Circulating Supply

67,000,000

