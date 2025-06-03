TorusTORUS
Live Torus price updates and the latest Torus news.
price
sponsored by
$0.292
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.22
24h high
$0.30
The live Torus price today is $0.29 with a 24-hour trading volume of $114.10K. The table above accurately updates our TORUS price in real time. The price of TORUS is up 1.62% since last hour, up 26.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.99M. TORUS has a circulating supply of 67.26M coins and a max supply of 144.00M TORUS.
Torus Stats
What is the market cap of Torus?
The current market cap of Torus is $19.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Torus?
Currently, 391.26K of TORUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $114.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.05%.
What is the current price of Torus?
The price of 1 Torus currently costs $0.29.
How many Torus are there?
The current circulating supply of Torus is 67.26M. This is the total amount of TORUS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Torus?
Torus (TORUS) currently ranks 1177 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.61M
26.05 %
#1177
$ 114.10K
67,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Unless incentive structures change, or there are ways for competitive protocols to implement either higher take rates on fees, or increase volume on their application through incentive programs, it seems that Hyperliquid will continue to consolidate its lead on both volumes as well as fees earned from those volumes.
by Boccaccio
/
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/