The live OriginTrail price today is $0.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.73M. The table above accurately updates our TRAC price in real time. The price of TRAC is down -0.51% since last hour, down -0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $232.80M. TRAC has a circulating supply of 499.55M coins and a max supply of 500.00M TRAC.

What is the market cap of OriginTrail?

The current market cap of OriginTrail is $233.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OriginTrail?

Currently, 5.85M of TRAC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.48%.

What is the current price of OriginTrail?

The price of 1 OriginTrail currently costs $0.47.

How many OriginTrail are there?

The current circulating supply of OriginTrail is 499.55M. This is the total amount of TRAC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OriginTrail?

OriginTrail (TRAC) currently ranks 281 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 233.20M

-0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#281

24H Volume

$ 2.73M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

