The live Trace Network Labs price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $155.78K. The table above accurately updates our TRACE price in real time. The price of TRACE is down -18.15% since last hour, up 931.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.70M. TRACE has a circulating supply of 65.88M coins and a max supply of 100.00M TRACE.

Trace Network Labs Stats

What is the market cap of Trace Network Labs?

The current market cap of Trace Network Labs is $6.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Trace Network Labs?

Currently, 1.79M of TRACE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $155.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 931.23%.

What is the current price of Trace Network Labs?

The price of 1 Trace Network Labs currently costs $0.09.

How many Trace Network Labs are there?

The current circulating supply of Trace Network Labs is 65.88M. This is the total amount of TRACE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Trace Network Labs?

Trace Network Labs (TRACE) currently ranks 991 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.11M

931.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#991

24H Volume

$ 155.78K

Circulating Supply

66,000,000

