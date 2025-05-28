tracy

$0.00965

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live TracyAI by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.25K. The table above accurately updates our TRACY price in real time. The price of TRACY is down -16.84% since last hour, down -18.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.65M. TRACY has a circulating supply of 639.32M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TRACY.

TracyAI by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of TracyAI by Virtuals?

The current market cap of TracyAI by Virtuals is $7.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TracyAI by Virtuals?

Currently, 5.31M of TRACY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.93%.

What is the current price of TracyAI by Virtuals?

The price of 1 TracyAI by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.

How many TracyAI by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of TracyAI by Virtuals is 639.32M. This is the total amount of TRACY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TracyAI by Virtuals?

TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.13M

-18.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1709

24H Volume

$ 51.25K

Circulating Supply

640,000,000

