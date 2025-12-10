PolytradeTRADE
Live Polytrade price updates and the latest Polytrade news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0709
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.19
24h high
$0.20
The live Polytrade price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $346.71K. The table above accurately updates our TRADE price in real time. The price of TRADE is up 3.95% since last hour, up 12.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.09M. TRADE has a circulating supply of 42.82M coins and a max supply of 100.00M TRADE.
Polytrade Stats
What is the market cap of Polytrade?
The current market cap of Polytrade is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Polytrade?
Currently, 4.89M of TRADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $346.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.21%.
What is the current price of Polytrade?
The price of 1 Polytrade currently costs $0.07.
How many Polytrade are there?
The current circulating supply of Polytrade is 42.82M. This is the total amount of TRADE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Polytrade?
Polytrade (TRADE) currently ranks 1514 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.07M
12.21 %
#1514
$ 346.71K
43,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Tokenization has matured from an experimental technology to a major strategic priority for financial institutions. Integrators across TradFi and DeFi require a comprehensive set of infrastructure standards across market data, interoperability, compliance, identity, privacy, orchestration, and compatibility with existing systems. Chainlink has evolved into the only comprehensive platform of oracle services that provides the broad set of features required by DeFi and TradFi integrators, offering foundational infrastructure for a new wave of financial applications.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Fogo launched mainnet on Nov. 25, 2025, as an L1 purpose-built for institutional trading infrastructure, with USDC transfers enabled through native integration with Wormhole. Mainnet validators have been onboarded behind the scenes prior to public announcement, though most ecosystem applications remain in testnet with no confirmed migration timeline.
/