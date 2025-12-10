trade

$0.0709

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.19

24h high

$0.20

VS
USD
BTC

The live Polytrade price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $346.71K. The table above accurately updates our TRADE price in real time. The price of TRADE is up 3.95% since last hour, up 12.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.09M. TRADE has a circulating supply of 42.82M coins and a max supply of 100.00M TRADE.

Polytrade Stats

What is the market cap of Polytrade?

The current market cap of Polytrade is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Polytrade?

Currently, 4.89M of TRADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $346.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.21%.

What is the current price of Polytrade?

The price of 1 Polytrade currently costs $0.07.

How many Polytrade are there?

The current circulating supply of Polytrade is 42.82M. This is the total amount of TRADE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Polytrade?

Polytrade (TRADE) currently ranks 1514 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.07M

12.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1514

24H Volume

$ 346.71K

Circulating Supply

43,000,000

