$0.322

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.30

24h high

$0.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live Tree price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70.38K. The table above accurately updates our TREE price in real time. The price of TREE is up 0.71% since last hour, down -0.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.01M. TREE has a circulating supply of 101.36M coins and a max supply of 118.11M TREE.

Tree Stats

What is the market cap of Tree?

The current market cap of Tree is $32.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Tree?

Currently, 218.70K of TREE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $70.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.68%.

What is the current price of Tree?

The price of 1 Tree currently costs $0.32.

How many Tree are there?

The current circulating supply of Tree is 101.36M. This is the total amount of TREE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Tree?

Tree (TREE) currently ranks 935 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.62M

-0.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#935

24H Volume

$ 70.38K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

