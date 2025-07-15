trencher

$0.00931

The live Trencher price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.52M. The table above accurately updates our TRENCHER price in real time. The price of TRENCHER is up 57.74% since last hour, up 280.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.31M. TRENCHER has a circulating supply of 999.90M coins and a max supply of 999.90M TRENCHER.

Trencher Stats

What is the market cap of Trencher?

The current market cap of Trencher is $9.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Trencher?

Currently, 2.63B of TRENCHER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 280.86%.

What is the current price of Trencher?

The price of 1 Trencher currently costs $0.009.

How many Trencher are there?

The current circulating supply of Trencher is 999.90M. This is the total amount of TRENCHER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Trencher?

Trencher (TRENCHER) currently ranks 1816 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.36M

280.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1816

24H Volume

$ 24.52M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

