TripTRIP
Live Trip price updates and the latest Trip news.
price
sponsored by
$13.52
$0
(0%)
24h low
$13.20
24h high
$13.71
The live Trip price today is $13.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $59.99K. The table above accurately updates our TRIP price in real time. The price of TRIP is up 0.61% since last hour, up 2.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.32B. TRIP has a circulating supply of 29.50M coins and a max supply of 98.00M TRIP.
Trip Stats
What is the market cap of Trip?
The current market cap of Trip is $398.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Trip?
Currently, 4.44K of TRIP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $59.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.04%.
What is the current price of Trip?
The price of 1 Trip currently costs $13.52.
How many Trip are there?
The current circulating supply of Trip is 29.50M. This is the total amount of TRIP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Trip?
Trip (TRIP) currently ranks 210 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 398.89M
2.04 %
#210
$ 59.99K
30,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/
Research
USDai is a synthetic dollar fully backed by tokenized three‑month T-bills custodied by M^0. When holders stake USDai in an ERC-4626 vault, they mint sUSDai, which finances short-term, amortizing loans secured by NVIDIA-class GPUs and servers.
/