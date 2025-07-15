trix

TikTrixTRIX

Live TikTrix price updates and the latest TikTrix news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.223

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live TikTrix price today is $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.56M. The table above accurately updates our TRIX price in real time. The price of TRIX is down -1.82% since last hour, up 3.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $446.60M. TRIX has a circulating supply of 41.77M coins and a max supply of 2.00B TRIX.

TikTrix Stats

What is the market cap of TikTrix?

The current market cap of TikTrix is $9.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TikTrix?

Currently, 15.96M of TRIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.42%.

What is the current price of TikTrix?

The price of 1 TikTrix currently costs $0.22.

How many TikTrix are there?

The current circulating supply of TikTrix is 41.77M. This is the total amount of TRIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TikTrix?

TikTrix (TRIX) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.33M

3.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 3.56M

Circulating Supply

42,000,000

latest TikTrix news