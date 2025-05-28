TROYTROY
Live TROY price updates and the latest TROY news.
price
$0.00056
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.0007
The live TROY price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $66.83M. The table above accurately updates our TROY price in real time. The price of TROY is up 3.67% since last hour, up 28.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.60M. TROY has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B TROY.
about TROY
What is TROY?
TROY Stats
What is the market cap of TROY?
The current market cap of TROY is $5.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of TROY?
Currently, 119.36B of TROY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $66.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 28.87%.
What is the current price of TROY?
The price of 1 TROY currently costs $0.0006.
How many TROY are there?
The current circulating supply of TROY is 10.00B. This is the total amount of TROY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of TROY?
TROY (TROY) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.91M
28.87 %
#1724
$ 66.83M
10,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
