Live TRUF.Network price updates and the latest TRUF.Network news.

price

$0.032

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live TRUF.Network price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $294.41K. The table above accurately updates our TRUF price in real time. The price of TRUF is down -0.04% since last hour, up 0.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.01M. TRUF has a circulating supply of 325.58M coins and a max supply of 1.00B TRUF.

TRUF.Network Stats

What is the market cap of TRUF.Network?

The current market cap of TRUF.Network is $10.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TRUF.Network?

Currently, 9.20M of TRUF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $294.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.86%.

What is the current price of TRUF.Network?

The price of 1 TRUF.Network currently costs $0.03.

How many TRUF.Network are there?

The current circulating supply of TRUF.Network is 325.58M. This is the total amount of TRUF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TRUF.Network?

TRUF.Network (TRUF) currently ranks 1587 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.42M

0.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1587

24H Volume

$ 294.41K

Circulating Supply

330,000,000

