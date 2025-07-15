trumatic

$0.257

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.25

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live TruFin Staked MATIC price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $110.70K. The table above accurately updates our TRUMATIC price in real time. The price of TRUMATIC is down -0.89% since last hour, up 2.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $42.40M. TRUMATIC has a circulating supply of 164.87M coins and a max supply of 164.87M TRUMATIC.

TruFin Staked MATIC Stats

What is the market cap of TruFin Staked MATIC?

The current market cap of TruFin Staked MATIC is $42.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TruFin Staked MATIC?

Currently, 430.43K of TRUMATIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $110.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.57%.

What is the current price of TruFin Staked MATIC?

The price of 1 TruFin Staked MATIC currently costs $0.26.

How many TruFin Staked MATIC are there?

The current circulating supply of TruFin Staked MATIC is 164.87M. This is the total amount of TRUMATIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of TruFin Staked MATIC?

TruFin Staked MATIC (TRUMATIC) currently ranks 850 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 42.43M

2.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#850

24H Volume

$ 110.70K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

